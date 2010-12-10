CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Finally Kisses Lil’ Wayne At Her Birthday Party At Tao

Nicki Minaj looked like a furry rabbit at her Barbie inspired birthday party at Tao last night.

Cassie and Amber Rose accompanied the Barb to the Los Vegas venue. Nicki had recently said she hoped to kiss Wayne when he got home and it looks like she got her wish! The 25 year old celebrated her B-Day in style with pink decorations and even a barbie convertible car cake!

