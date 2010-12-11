Young Chris “None Of Them” ft. Rico Love

Listen to the latest single from Division 1’s Young Chris “None Of Them” featuring Rico Love off of his “The Re-Introduction” mixtape. Chris premiered this on his hometown radio station Power 99 FM in Philadelphia.

Rico Love and Young Chris were also on my show Goin-In Radio with Alisha S. and Mz Berry and spoke on the music video to “None of Them,” which already has already been shot. This is the jam right here and you can hear all original music on Young Chris “The Re-Introduction” mixtape @ YoungChris.com. TURN THE LIGHTS OUT!

DOWNLOAD HERE!

