Teyana Taylor & Basketball Boyfriend All Boo’d Up For Her Birthday

Teyana Taylor and Brandon “Black Ice” Jennings of the Milwaukee Bucks shared their love on Twitter yesterday “twitpicing” photos of birthday gifts and promises for next years extravaganza.

Not only did he buy her $2,000 Boots, but he had a personal chef prepare dinner for her and her closet friends. Rumor has it that Brandon took Teyana’s virginity…

Spotted @Bossip.com

GALLERY: Teyana Taylor’s 19th B-Day Bash!

VIDEO: First Marbury & Now Teyana Taylor Is Crying?!