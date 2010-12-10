Karrine Steffans Gets Restraining Order Against Boyfriend For Beating Her With A Belt

Karrine Steffans has suffered to the hands of abuse from so many people in her life and is still suffering from her boyfriend Darius McCrary, who played Eddie Winslow on Family Matters.

Darius was ordered to stay 100 feet away from Superhead Karrine Steffans after beating her with a belt.

According to TMZ.com:

“The woman behind the accusations is famed video vixen Karrine Steffans — who filed legal papers in L.A. … describing two separate violent encounters with 34-year-old Darius McCrary.

According to the docs, Karrine claims McCrary “choked me from behind and beat me with a belt” during an argument in February … an attack allegedly witnessed by her 12-year-old son.

Karrine claims McCrary struck again in November — choking her and shoving her into a car in front of a large crowd of people at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in L.A.

Now Karrine is asking the judge to make the restraining order more permanent — she’s scheduled to appear in court next week. “

