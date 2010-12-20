CLOSE
BEST AND WORST OF 2010

TheUrbanDaily presents our annual selection of the Best (and Worst) of 2010!

CELEBRITY

Top 10 Most Popular Stories of 2010

Prison Break: Hip-Hop Behind Bars 2010

C’Mon Son! The Biggest Celebrity Photo Fails

10 Suggested Celebrity New Year’s Resolutions For 2011

Top 10 Sports Moments of 2010


MUSIC

Shamika’s Top 10 Albums of 2010

Jerry’s Top 10 Albums of 2010

Bill’s Top 10 Albums of 2010

Top 10 Award Show Moments Of 2010






MOVIES

The Year In Black Movies 2010

The Top 10 Funniest White Movies That Black People Love

10 Movies With Rappers That Didn’t Suck

Top 10 Movies of 2010



ORIGINAL INTERVIEWS

Comedian Brandon T. Jackson Is Half-Man, Half-Amazing In “Lightning Thief”

Phonte Speaks On Hypocrisy Of “Conscious” Rappers

Tommy Davidson: “I Started Doing Comedy In A Strip Club”

Rhymefest Explains Why Women Don’t Get Caught Cheating [VIDEO]

Lloyd Banks Speaks On Brian Pumper’s G-Unit Dreams

Von Pea Gives His Top 5 Spike Lee Movies, Says Tanya Morgan Two Members Now

N*E*R*D’s New Album “Nothing” Will Surprise You!

Dres of Black Sheep On Dave Chappelle And Dreams Of Being “Hard”

9th Wonder Gives Bun B Teaching Advice, Changing The Game


LISTS

9 Reasons People Still Have Sex With Kat Stacks

Jill Scott’s Sexiest Lyrics

Ten Things We’d Rather See Instead of Fantasia’s Sex Tape

5 Reasons Not To Judge Keith Murray

50 Cent’s Five Most Flagrant Fouls

9 Most Expendable Rap Group Members

10 Misogynistic Rap Songs That Women Love [NSFW]


STRAIGHT CLOWNIN

Hip-Hop Aliens [GALLERY]

The PG Rated Review Of The Montana Fishburne Sex Video

Jay-Z & Justin Bieber Nominated For 1st Ever Illuminati Award

Chronicles Of Narnia 3, AKA Voyage Of The Magic Bong

Denzel And The Dude From Star Trek Save America In “Unstoppable”


