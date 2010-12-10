Check out new music from the group Harlem World, “Get The Picture,” the official first single off the upcoming album “The SixTape.”
Now this right here is certified Harlem official so don’t sleep on The DJ J Buttah produced track! “Get The Picture” samples the hit “The Boy Is Mine” collabo from Brandy and Monica. RIP HUD 6.
