CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

Harlem World “Get The Picture”

Leave a comment

Check out new music from the group Harlem World, “Get The Picture,” the official first single off the upcoming album “The SixTape.”

Now this right here is certified Harlem official so don’t sleep on The DJ J Buttah produced track! “Get The Picture” samples the hit “The Boy Is Mine” collabo from Brandy and Monica.  RIP HUD 6.

DOWNLOAD HERE!

Related Post:

10 Things Rappers Do That We Just Don’t Understand

Star & Buc Wild: Mase Is Hip-Hop’s Most Confused & Contradictary Cornball

Mase & Jim Jones End Beef

Enhanced by Zemanta
Boy Is mine , harlem world , jim jones , Mase , New music

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close