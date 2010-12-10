What Chilli Wants Season 2 Official Trailer

Chilli is back for a second season looking for love along with her big breasted Brooklyn buddy Tionna Smalls. Chilli left last season’s men (except Floyd Mayweather) behind but hasn’t abandoned her infamous “checklist” of characteristics she wants in a man.Chilli wants a husband and another baby right now, she says. Her biological clock is ticking but so is her patience for finding a great man.

