Decoded: Kanye West’s Beautiful Dark Twisted Punch Lines

Kanye West is always making headlines for things he says in interviews or on Twitter but doesn’t get enough attention for what he says on records. While it’s impossible to be as good as he says he is (over and over) on his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Yeezy is pretty damn good, especially in the lyrics department.

After playing the album a few dozen times several lines stood out to us, but for a generation that doesn’t appreciate punchlines we felt a little bit of translation was in order.

“Dark Fantasy”

“ Too many Urkels on your team that’s why your wins low (Winslow)…”

Before he was the butt of Superhead jokes on Youtube, actor Darius McCrary played Eddie Winslow on the sitcom Family Matters, who was terrorized weekly by the biggest Black nerd on TV, Steve Urkel. Here Kanye is saying that you have no chance at winning because your suspenders are too tight to box with God. The irony is that Kanye dresses more like Urkel than anybody (except maybe Pharrell.)

“So much head I woke up in Sleepy Hollow…”

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is a short story by Washington Irving about residents of a New England town who are hunted down by a disgruntled Head and Shoulders pitchman from the Hessian army that removes people’s heads. Johnny Depp starred in a real good movie adaptation if reading isn’t your thing. Here Kanye is saying that he has brain surgeons on call for when he gets frontal lobe congestion below the belt.

“Gorgeous”

“I treat the cash like the government treats AIDS/ I won’t be satisfied until all my niggas get it…get it?”

Kanye West cares about Black people, so he wants to combat the government plan to give every black man a house in Virginia by becoming the new MC Hammer.

“Devil In a New Dress”

“Why you standing there with your face screwed up/Don’t leave while you’re hot that’s how Mase screwed up…”

Over a hypnotic Bink! beat Kanye tries to diffuse an argument with one of his lady friends by warning her that leaving while you’re angry can derail her career like his idol, rapper turned Pastor Mason Betha. Her career in this case is being the practice dummy for Yeezy’s P*ssy upholstering business.

“Hell Of A Life”

“What party is we going to on Oscar Day?/ ‘Specially if she can’t get that dress from Ocscar De/ La Renta, they wouldn’t rent her/ They couldn’t’ take the shame/snatched the dress off her back and told her get away…”

Want to marry a porn star? You might enjoy a weed-induced foursome with the bridesmaids but don’t count on the wedding planner allowing that fancy Oscar De La Renta dress to be draped around her AVN approved backside. And don’t count on the marriage lasting beyond the parking lot of the club.

