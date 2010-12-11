Redman: “I Never Had A Beef With Def Jam”

Reggie Noble clears up rumors that he is unhappy with his record label Def Jam Records. While he wishes that the label would get back to its days of being “mechanics under the car” he says he’s not mad.
He makes some cogent points about artist development and lazy A&R practices, but Red don’t be mad at the visitor’s pass. Def Jam doesn’t own that building.
