Carmelo Anthony Wants Trade To Knicks

According to a source at ESPN, Denver Nuggest All-Star Carmelo Anthony won’t sign his contract extension with the the team unless he is traded to the New York Knicks. The extension is worth almost $65 Million.

When the Nuggets played the Knicks last week the Big Apple fans were very vocal in their desire for Melo to come to NY and play.

“Everybody’s yelling out the windows: ‘Melo we need you in New York.’ Of course that feels good when you know someone out there wants you to come and represent their team and represent their city. That’s what I took from that,” Anthony said.

Carmelo has good reason to be in an Empire State of mind. The Knicks acquired Amare Stoudemire and Raymond Felton in the off-season and are off to one of their best starts in years. Winning 13 of their last 14 games, the Knicks have won eight straight for the first time since Dec. 27, 1994-Jan. 13, 1995. At 16-9, they are off to their best start after 25 games since they were 18-7 in 1996-97.

