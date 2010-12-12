Arrest Warrant Issued For Yo Gotti Over Violent Shooting

Memphis police have already arrested three people in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend shooting, but are now seeking popular rapper Yo Gotti in connection with a violent altercation.
According to WREG Channel 3, Yo Gotti and an associate, OG Boo Dirty, were involved in a verbal altercation on November 29th when a third man intervened.
OG Boo Dirty allegedly struck the man, resulting in a shooting that ended with six people being shot and wounded, including an off-duty security guard who was standing near the scene of the fight.
