Arrest Warrant Issued For Yo Gotti Over Violent Shooting

Memphis police have already arrested three people in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend shooting, but are now seeking popular rapper Yo Gotti in connection with a violent altercation.

According to WREG Channel 3, Yo Gotti and an associate, OG Boo Dirty, were involved in a verbal altercation on November 29th when a third man intervened.

OG Boo Dirty allegedly struck the man, resulting in a shooting that ended with six people being shot and wounded, including an off-duty security guard who was standing near the scene of the fight.

