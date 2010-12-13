DeSean Jackson Falls Backward Into End Zone On TD Run

Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson added insult to injury on this touch down run against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. He was penalized for excessive celebration as he fell backwards into the end zone.
Jackson finished the night with 210 receiving yards on just four catches in the 30 to 27 win. It was the third most receiving yards ever in one game for an Eagles receiver.
