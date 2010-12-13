CLOSE
Saigon On “Entourage” Groupies, Jay-Z Verses And Asking Forgiveness

Saigon’s album The Greatest Story Never Told will finally be in stores early next year, but he has a few tales that he’s willing to share now. In the next installment of our “5 Things You Didn’t Know” the BK MC shares his craziest onset story from Entourage, how many beats Jay-Z took from him, what happened when he spoke with the man he shot and his non-profit organization for young children.

