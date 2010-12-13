Lil Wayne’s Name Comes Up In $250 Million Heroin Bust

Lil Wayne cannot do any drugs or liquor as part of the terms of his three-year probation for drug and gun possession in Arizona, but that has not deterred drug dealers from naming deadly narcotics after him.

The superstar rapper’s name was associated with a $250 million drug bust that yielded 500 bricks of heroin.

Newark, NJ police officers found the bricks of the drug hidden in a side panel of an SUV with the bricks and the packets of the drug packaged for sale under the name “Lil Wayne.”

A police dog was called in to search the SUV and the dog helped find a sophisticated special compartment shut by a latch with a special motor, custom designed to deal the drugs.

Read the whole article on AllHipHop.com!

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Finally Kisses Lil’ Wayne At Her Birthday Party At Tao [PICS]

RELATED: New Lil Wayne Single “6′7″” To Drop Before End Of 2010