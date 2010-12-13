Rapsody, “Honda Accord Music” Remix F. Skyzoo and Thee Tom Hardy

9th Wonder’s artist Rapsody invited Skyzoo and Thee Tom Hardy to expound on her blue collar living anthem, “Honda Accord Music.” The beat is a flip of Rick Ross’s “Maybach Music 3” and the three MCs do a great job of celebrating being fly no matter what they drive.

RAPSODY – HONDA ACCORD MUSIC (REMIX) from Pricefilms on Vimeo.

Download Rapsody’s “Return Of The B-Girl” mixtape HERE

