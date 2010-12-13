Ja Rule To Serve Two Years In Jail On Gun Possession Charge

The status of Ja Rule’s freedom could be determined this week as the rapper is nearing trial for a July 2007 gun possession charge in Manhattan, New York.

UPDATED:

According to MTV News, Ja Rule reached a plea deal with prosecutors and will serve two years in Jail

Ja Rule was arrested on July 23rd, 2007 after police stopped his $250,000 Maybach for speeding after a concert at the Beacon Theater.

Police also found that the registration on the pricey vehicle was suspended and had no insurance.

According to the Associated Press, the smell of marijuana gave police a reason to search the vehicle. Ja Rule was arrested when a.40 caliber semiautomatic handgun in the rear driver’s side door was found.

The judge has already thrown out Ja Rule’s statement that he had weed on him and he wasn’t charged with drug possession, bolstering the defense’ argument that the search was illegal.

Ja Rule is facing up to four years in prison under New York’s tough anti-gun laws, which have sidelined other stars, like Lil Wayne and NFL star Plaxico Burress.

