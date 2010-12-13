Fabolous “You Be Killin’ Em” Official Video

Fabolous released the official video for “You Be Killin’ Em” with Amber Rose as his lead lady.

The black and white video shows Fabolous and Amber Rose unbelievably making-love and spending romantic nights in their home. Unbeknownst to Fabolous, Amber is a hit-woman and has left a trail of her killings that leads right to Fabolous’ door. Before the “authorities” or Fabolous have a chance to confront Miss Rose, she flees the bathroom where she was last seen. Amber can be spotted wearing a short wig in the video; she looks good in anything!

Fabolous Talks To Inner City School Kids About The Internet [VIDEO]

Amber Rose Is Pregnant By Fabolous? [RUMOR]