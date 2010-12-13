Trina Doesn’t Think The Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim Beef Is Good For Hip Hop

Trina sat down with NBC Niteside where she spoke about the Nicki Mianj, Lil’ Kim beef, he holiday drive and reinventing herself to stay relevant in the “game.”

“The Diamond Princess” Trina has come a long way from her “pull over my a** too fat” days. She is donating toys for the holiday to

children and has her own cosmetic line. Trina also says that she doesn’t think the current rap beef going on between new-comer Nicki Minaj and Queen Lil’ Kim is helping hip hop. She thinks Hip Hop needs to be “unified.” Oh and she’s “Single Again”

