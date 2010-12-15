Shamika’s 10 Favorite Nicki Minaj Lyrics Of 2010

While others may hate or not appreciate Nicki Minaj, I find her to be innovative and ultra exciting.

I am impressed with her world play and crazy voices. Her personalities help her deliver a track like non-other and even though I’m an even bigger Lil’ Kim fan I can’t pass over what Nicki has accomplished in 2010 alone. She went from rapping about her vagina to beating Kanye and Jay-Z on their own song. Here are my top 10 Nicki Minaj verses of 2010!

It’s Barbie B*tch!

10. Blazin’

“Now could it me, little me Had the power to be the best B, in the league Yeah inevitably, but could it be little me You was heckling me, now it’s monotony on the regularly I catch wreck on recreation, so I exceed all your expectations Bitches aint got it in ’em, i kill ’em and then I skin ’em The contract was signed but I am the addendum So wh-where my dawgs at, Randy Ma-ma-matter fact, get off my d-ck b-tch, Andy”

9. Did It On Em’

“All these bitches is my sons and I’ma go and get some bibs for ’em a couple formulas, little pretty lids on ’em If i had a dick, I would pull it out and piss on ’em Let me shake it off”

8. Hello Goodmorning

“I came up in it a little bit self centered but did I kill a Queen? Alexander McQueen’s got a wrist on glow the bottles is on po’

got that shibby shibby yeah shibby yeah ayou!”

“The last time I checked I was bubbling out got to turn down shows, out in Dublin now wait wait hold on, maybe they didn’t get that here

like 11 hundred horses when I switch that gear swerve on them sorta like I missed that dear press that little button on the sit back chair”

“Yo, yo I’m in a tricky little mood I trick these little dudes I tell ‘em that I love ‘em but I never really do

See I like pretty shoes And I like pretty minx And I like site seein’ The pyramids and the sphinx”

“Indecisive so I always gotta pick two I guess that’s why I got the Yorkie and the Shitzu

I told Fab get that Michael Knight Kit Coupe Before I put this p-ssy on ya chipped tooth”

6. 5 Star Chick

“I just had a epiphany, I need to go to Tiffany’s Fendi on my slippers& my cookies always slippery I don’t need help, I pay da bills on time

So I be yellin “f*ck em”

5.Lil’ Freak

“I really like your kitty cat and if you let me touch her I know you’re not a bluffer I’ll take you to go see usher I keep a couple hoes like santa I keep a vixon I got dasher, dancer, prancer,dixon, comet, cupid, donner, blitzen.”

“I’m plotting on how I can take Cassie away from Diddy The girls want a Minaj yeah they wetter than the rain then Usher buzz me in

Everybody loves Raymond”

4. My Chick Bad

“Now all these b-tches wanna try and be my besty but I take a left and leave them hanging like a testi trash talk to em then I put em in a hefty running down the court i’m dunkin’ on ‘em Lisa Leslie it’s going down, basement, friday 13th guess who’s playing Jason!”

3. Bottoms Up

“Trey? I was like, “Yo, Trey? Do you think you could buy me a bottle of Rose? Okay, let’s get it now I’m wit a bad b*tch, he’s with his friends I don’t say hi, I say ‘Keys to the Benz Keys to the Benz?’“Keys to Benz! Muf-cking right, yep weed to the ten. If A B*tch Try To Get Cute, I’ma Snuff Her. Throw A Lot Money At Her, Then Yell “f-ck Her!” f*ck Her. f-ck Her. Then Yell “f-ck Her!” Then I’ma Go And Get My ladies to slug her.”

2. Monster

“50k for a verse, no album out! Yeah my money’s so tall that my barbie’s gotta climb it hotter than a middle eastern climate, find it Tony Matterhorn dutty wine it while it, nicki on them titties when I sign it how these n-ggas so one-track minded but really really I don’t give a F-*-*-K forget barbie f-ck nicki she’s fake she’s on a diet but my pockets eating cheese cake”

1. Roman’s Revenge

“I am not Jasmine, I’m Aladdin. So far ahead, these bums is laggin”

“I got the pumps, it ain’t got medicine I got bars, sentencin”

“I got ‘em scared, shook, panickin’ Overseas, church, Vatican You at a stand, still, mannequin You wanna sleep on me? Overnight?

I’m the motherfuckin’ boss, overwrite And when I pull up, vroom, motorbike Now all my ***** gettin’ bucked, over bite I see them dusty-a*s Filas, Levi’sRaggedy-a*s, holes in your knee-highs I call the play, now do you see why?These b*tches callin’ me Manning, Eli”

