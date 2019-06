Run DMC’s “Christmas In Hollis” was a landmark for hip-hop.

Christmas songs weren’t new to hip-hop as Kurtis Blow had “Christmas Rappin” a few years before, but “Christmas In Hollis” was the first hip-hop holiday tune to gain mainstream acceptance.

The song was featured on the 1987 charity album, A Very Special Christmas.

