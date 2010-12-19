The 12 Jams Of Christmas: Kurtis Blow “Christmas Rappin”

Not long after the release of The Sugar Hill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight,” Kurtis Blow released the first rap single on a major label, “Christmas Rappin’.”

In 1979, at the age of 20, Kurtis Blow sold 400,000 copies of the single on Mercury Records. Blow would follow the record up with an even bigger record, “The Breaks.”

“Christmas Rappin'” just might be the most sampled Christmas song ever. The song served as the basis for R&B group Next’s huge 1998 single “Too Close.” The dialogue at the beginning of the song has been sampled by the Beastie Boys and Public Enemy.

