Chris Brown Says Everything He Does Is For His Fans [VIDEO]

Chris Brown is on his way to taking the charts back over, he launched a new webisode “This Is Me” which takes a look into his life and journey on making his new album.

Chris Brown will be the first to tell you that he doesn’t have too many friends in the industry, he says because of that reason he puts most of his effort into his fans. During the webisode you can catch C. Breezy singing along with a piano and he sounds great!

