Brett Favre Consecutive Starts Streak is OVER!

For the first time since 1992 Brett Favre will not be under center to start an NFL game when the Minnesota Vikings take on the New York Giants tonight, snapping a consecutive start streak of 297 straight games.

Tavaris Jackson will start in Favre’s place. Favre has been nursing a shoulder injury suffered during a 1st quarter hit he took against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday (Dec. 5th). Since the game against the Giants was delayed one day due to inclement weather in Minneapolis, there were reports that with the extra day of rest the streak would continue.

However, Favre is not even penciled in as the third quarterback. He is on the inactive list. To put this impressive streak in perspective, the next closest active player to Favre is Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning with 205 consecutive starts. To catch Favre someone would have to start 16 straight games every season for more than 18 seasons. Manning would have to start every game for the next six seasons to break Favre’s streak. Wow.

