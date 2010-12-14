Idris Elba & Halle Berry Nominated For Golden Globes, Tyler Perry Left Out!

The 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations for 2011 are in!Halle Berry and Idris Elba are the only blacks nominated but they stand a good chance against their competitors. Halle is up against Nicole Kidman,Natalie Portman Michelle Williams and Jennifer Lawerence for Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama for her extradinary performance in Franke And Alice. Idris’s competition is Al Pacino, Dennis Quaid, Edgar Ramirez Carlos and Ian Mcshane for Best Performance by an Actor In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television as Luther on BBC America.

BTW, Tyler Perry was not nominated–conspiracy???

Frankie & Alice Trailer Starring Halle Berry

Idris Elba Does FHM Euro [PHOTOS]