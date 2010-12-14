Hacker Gains Access To Ja Rule’s Twitter Account; Insults Rappers

As if pleading to a two-year prison sentence yesterday wasn’t enough, Queens, New York rapper Ja Rule must now contend with hackers, who seem to have taken over his Twitter account.

An authorized person gained access to Ja Rule’s official account @RuleYork around 5:30 AM this morning, about an hour after the rap star’s last official Tweet, which commented on the snow falling in New York.

Starting around 5:30 AM, fans of Ja Rule were confused when they began reading a series of tweets suggesting that he was surrendering to his nemesis, fellow Queen’s rapper 50 Cent.

“Listen man, i was thinking, im sorry i slapped you, i wanna appologize [sic] for everything,” the intruder tweeted to 50 Cent. “man why you had to go in on my career like that tho? you f*cked my money up, i get it, your smarter, better rapper…”

A few tweets later, it was obvious that it was not Ja Rule sending the messages, as the insults began. First they were directed at 50 Cent, but a number of others were sent messages too, including 50 Cent, Nore, Tyga, The Game, Big Tigga, Gunplay of Triple C’s, and others, to the shock of the Ja Rule’s fans.

As of press time, the hacker was tweeting away, sending out numerous messages, including that sent Ja Rule’s personal cell phone number to his 34,000 followers.

“I don’t believe this,” tweeted one of Ja Rule’s followers, while another told the hacker: “I’m convinced you aint Ja and I’d like to rob u.”

