Diddy “I Love Lil’ Kim No Matter What, Kim Has A Responsibility For My Success”

Diddy and his ladies who we refer to as Dirty Money visited Funk Flex on the promo trail for Last Train To Paris. While there Funk asked him about how he feels about the whole Nicki Minaj, Lil’ Kim beef.

Fans were boggled by Diddy’s latest infatuation with Nicki Minaj being that Lil’ Kim was one of his original artists and late best-friend Biggie’s lover. Diddy claims he would never be around Nicki Minaj if he ever heard anything negative said about Lil’ Kim. He says when it comes to being an MC it’s where he has to stand back. He say she loves both of them, he does business with Nicki but Kim will always have a special place in his heart. He says “Kim is The Queen.” “Nicki is a queen in her own right,” I think they should be doing records together!”

Trina Doesn’t Think The Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim Beef Is good For Hip Hop [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj Finally Kisses Lil’ Wayne At Her Birthday Party At Tao [PICS]