Nicki Minaj Likes To Be Controlled In The Bedroom

Nicki Minaj took her chance on the Chelsea Lately show and came out a champ!Chelsea jokes with her guests a lot but Nicki wasn’t having it, when Chelsea asked about her a** for a third time she told her “H** sit yo a** down.” Nicki spoke about her alter egos, they don’t always agree but they all “like big.” They speak about the double standard in life being a woman and balancing business, b*tchiness and relationships.

