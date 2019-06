Bad Girls Club megastar Natalie Nunn was photo’d the other day with rapper Wiz Khalifa. The pictures were very telling of their relationship.Natalie was approached by some paparazzi and questioned about their affiliation with each other. She blew a kiss at the camera and said “Love you Wiz.” She even says that they smoke in the bed.

