Kobe Bryant To Endorse Turkish Airlines

What is it with NBA players and Turkey? First Allen Iverson left The States to play for the Turkish team Bestikas and now Kobe Bryant has signed on as the official spokesman for Turkish Airlines.

“I’ve never been to Turkey,” Bryant told CNBC. “But all the guys on the team in the league who have been keep saying it’s one of the hottest places to go to.”

The airline is looking for increased brand recognition since it will begin non-stop service from Los Angeles International Airport to Istanbul, Turkey, four times a week beginning in March.

No details were available on how much Bryant was being paid to be the “brand ambassador” but he is committed for two years.

