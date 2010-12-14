Charlamagne From 105.1 Goes In On Diddy “You Got A Roster Full Of Garbage”

Charlamagne “The God” from 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” went in on Diddy, Dirty Money, Last Train To Paris, and the entire Bad Boy roster/ staff minus Red Cafe.Supposedly Diddy skipped “The Breakfast Club” because of Charlamagne and he wasn’t not very happy about that. He says “no one is checking for Last Train To Paris.” He calls it nonsense and labels Diddy and the Bad Boy staff “Donkey Of The Day.”

Diddy “I Love Lil’ Kim No Matter What, Kim Has A Responsibility For My Success”

Diddy & Dirty Money Perform On SNL [VIDEO]