Lil Wayne & Cory Gunz “6′ 7”

Lil Wayne just dropped the first single, “6′ 7,” from his forthcoming album The Carter IV which features Cory Gunz.

Young Money president, Mack Maine first mentioned the song last week to MTV News saying that the song was like “‘A Milli’ on steroids.”

Cory Gunz, son of Peter Gunz (of “Deja Vu (Uptown Baby)” fame) officially put the world on notice with his verse.

