Jamie Foxx To Receive Entertainer Award At BET Honors

Bet’s 2011 Honor Honorees have been announced and Jamie Foxx is to receive “The Entertainer” award.

Gabrielle Union will be hosting the respected festivities in Washington,DC. Other honorees include: Herbie Hancock, Iman, Cicely Tyson, Lonnie Bunch and Linda Johnson-Rice. The BET Honors premieres on February 21st at 9pm.

Jamie recently celebrated his birthday and album release at The Palms Hotel’s Playboy Club in Las Vegas. The comedian,singer and actor turned 43. Check out the footage below.

