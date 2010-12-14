Beanie Sigel Says Dame Dash Owes Him $11 Million

While being interviewed by Star & Bucwild for Philly’s 100.3 The Beat, Beanie Sigel revealed that Dame Dash owes him $11 million.

Beans says that his lawyer discovered $11 million that he was owed but never paid. He says that he hasn’t spoken to Dame in years, and that when Dame was showing up to support Beans during a case he caught a few years back, that it was all a facade.

Listen to the interview below, courtesy of our fam at 100.3 The Beat!

