Top 10 Award Show Moments Of 2010

Who had the most memorable award show moment of 2010? Was it Chris Brown crying during his Michael Jackson tribute or was it Kanye West’s return to the VMAs’ after “Taylor-Swift-Gate.”?

Take a look at our list and let us know what you thought were the biggest moments on the small screen this year.

10) Nicki Minaj and Will.I.am At the VMAs

For their performance of “Check It Out” Will.iam had the Internet going nuts with his “all back everything” ensemble. The backlash on Twitter was so harsh that he was forced his defend himself from the onslaught of “Sambo 3000” comments. But most folks figured he was being his usual, weird self.

9. Dipset Reunion at BET Hip-Hop Awards

After insisting that this would never happen Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freekey Zeaky took the stage together for the first time since in years at the BET Hip-Hop Awards to perform “Salute.”

8) Drake, Mary J. Blige and Swizz Beatz and VMAs

It was pretty fly thy way Mary started out singing the actual sample used in “Fancy” (Ace Spectrums “I Don’t Want To Play Around“) and went right into the actual record.

7) Lil Wayne, Drake, Eminem and Travis Barker at The Grammys

This performance of “Drop The World” was one of the most talked about rap performances of the year.

Lil Wayne, Eminem, Drake – Drop the World, Forever @ Grammys

Uploaded by roymathieu. – Explore more music videos.

6) Maxwell at Grammys 2010

Performed “Pretty Wings” and was later joined on stage by Roberta Flack.

5) Alicia Keys Prince Tribute

We don’t know what convinced a pregnant Alicia Keys to climb on top of piano during her Prince tribute ( did you see the look on Princes’ face?) but we jumped up and down yelling at the TV when she did.

4) Chris Brown Michael Jackson tribute at BET Awards.

Breezy became so emotional during his tribute to the late Michael Jackson that tears began streaming down his face. We don’t think that it was coincidence that it happened during “Man In The Mirror.”

3) R. Kelly at The Soul Train Awards 2010

The buzz after this performance was deafening. Whatever your personal feelings about the man this medley of his hits was epic.

2) Kanye West, “Runaway” at the VMAs

After the very public drama with Taylor Swift no one thought they’d see Kanye West at the VMAs again. Not only did he return, he debuted a song that was pretty much a middle-finger to everyone that trashed his name in the last calendar year.

1) “Four Women” at Black Girls Rock

Jill Scott, Ledisi, Marsha Ambrosius and Kelly Price brought the house down as they musically embodied “Aunt Sarah,” “Safronia,” “Sweet Thing” and “Peaches” for Nina Simone’s classic.