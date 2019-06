MC Hammer Releases Remix To Jay-Z Diss Song

Oh boy.

MC Hammer apparently didn’t think his Jay-Z diss record, “Better Run Run” was effective enough so he decided to bring on board a handful of no-name rappers for the remix.

It’s really bad, y’all…

Hammer’s joined by 2Face, Tommy Gigz, Bizzy, Bobby Hammer, Jerm, Rude Boi, JMO, Pleasure Ellis, and Fullblst Social Music, aka 9 names you’ll probably never hear again.

RELATED: C’mon SON 20: Raz-B, George Bush, Mc Hammer & Four Lokos [VIDEO]

RELATED: MC Hammer Says Beef With Jay-Z Is Over