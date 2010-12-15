Prison Break: Hip-Hop Behind Bars In 2010

One of the more disturbing trends we noticed in 2010 was the staggering number of rappers who ended up in jail.

Reminisce with us as we go down a list of some of the folks that we hope didn’t drop the soap this year.

T.I.

T.I. probably had the worst year when it comes to being in jail. After serving a jail sentence on federal weapons charges, T.I was released from a halfway house on March 26th and put on probation. However on September 1st, T.I. was arrested again after the driver of his car made an illegal u-turn. Police searched the vehicle and found drugs in the car.

T.I. went back to jail on November 1st to serve an 11 month sentence.

Lil’ Wayne

Weezy did a bid on Rikers Island from March 8 to November 4th on weapons charges. During his time in the clink, Weezy managed to release several music videos that he shot before going in, as well as the I Am Not A Human Being album.

DMX

DMX was in and out of jail this year. In March, he went in for violating his probation. After being released in July, he went back to jail three weeks later on a reckless driving charge for 90 days. On November 19th, he was arrested for violating his probation again.

Suge Knight

The former Death Row Records head was arrested for driving with a suspended license in early December, but earlier in the year, Suge was nabbed by police for ordering a hit on a man.

Foxy Brown

Foxy Brown was arrested this summer after violating a protective order placed on her by her neighbor, Arlene Richmond. Richmond claimed that Foxy yelled at her and mooned her.

Wiz Khalifa

The “Black and Yellow” rapper was busted in November after police found a sizable amount of marijuana on his tourbus. He was charged with possession and trafficking.

Jae Millz

The Young Money rapper was arrested in May after his girlfriend called the cops on him during an argument. Police found that Millz was in possession of marijuana.

Kid Cudi

The Cudster was arrested on June 11th in New York and charged with felony criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance after police were called in response to a disturbance involving Cudi and an unidentified woman. Cudi later admitted that the controlled substance he was caught with was cocaine.

Ice T

Though he plays a cop on Law & Order, Ice T found himself on the wrong side of the law in July when he was arrested for driving with expired auto insurance. The charge was later dismissed.

Too $hort

The Bay Area hip-hop legend was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery in July after a scuffle in an Idaho concert venue.

Petey Pablo

Petey Pablo found himself in serious trouble on September 11th when he was arrested at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after airport security found a gun in his carry-on luggage.

Juvenile

In February, Juvenile was arrested at his home after police responded to a call from his neighbors complaining about the smell of marijuana coming from the home.

Flesh-N-Bone of Bone Thugz N Harmony

In March, the Bone Thugz member was arrested during a concert in the group’s hometown of Cleveland on warrants for felonious assault with a firearm, and domestic violence.

Karriem “Biggs” Burke

The co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records was arrested in October, along with 43 other people, on federal drug charges.

Khia

The raunchy female rapper was arrested in September for “endangering security interests.”