Wale Signs To Rick Ross’ Label?

So after months of unconfirmed speculation about Wale being dropped from Interscope after only one album the DC rapper may have a new music home, and a new “Bawse”.

Wale denied being dropped from Interscope on Twitter way back in February, but in recent flurry of tweets Mr. Folarin suggests that he may have inked a deal to join Rick Ross’ Maybach Music imprint.

A source, who wished to not be identified, from within Wale’s camp denies that the rapper signed to Rick Ross’ label and that he is still signed to Interscope. The source said that Wale did spend some time in Miami building with Rick Ross recently. Wale has plans to make smoother, more radio-friendly urban records like “No Hands” and Rick Ross’ “Maybach Music” and he’s hopeful that he can get some help in that department by linking up with Ross.

According to the source, Wale is actively scouring for a new recording home because he’s visibly not happy with Interscope, the label that he’s currently signed to. So maybe news of a deal between Wale and Rick Ross isn’t too far off.