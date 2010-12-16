Did This Woman Really Sleep With Nicki Minaj?

The internet has been going crazy with the latest released photos of a pre-Barbie Nicki Minaj in some pictures hugged up with another female. Reports are saying that this woman in the pictures is Nicki’s first girlfriend and the woman who turned her out.

Well Big Man Konata from Power 107.5 in Columbus Ohio got the exclusive interview with the person in question, DJ Soraya.

Did she really turn Nicki out? And has she been with other female artists?

Watch the clip for her answers.

