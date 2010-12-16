New Pretty Ricky Song & Video “Cookie Cutter”

Pretty Ricky is taking a new approach to their music. The once raunchy and outrageous quartet opted for a pop single instead of their usual “baby-making” music.Slick Em; isn’t featured in the new video, and the rumors are that he was kicked out the group after the coke episode. I’m a fan of Pretty Ricky and I like the song, though it’s different than the usual. It almost sounds like Jodeci meets Grease.

The new album is called Bluestars 2, and if you heard the first Bluestars you’d be excited!

VIDEO: Slick’Em From Pretty Ricky Caught Doing Cocaine In Hotel Room

Kat Stacks Exposes Soulja Boy’s Cocaine Habit