DMX Sentenced To Year In Jail, Gucci Mane Arrested In Raid

Hip-Hop star DMX will end 2010 with a year-long prison term, as the rapper’s probation was officially revoked in Arizona today (December 16th).

The Maricopa County Superior Court revoked the rap star’s probation from 2009, stemming from a conviction on fraud charges, identity theft, assault and a variety of other misdemeanor charges.

DMX tested positive for cocaine and oxycontin and admitted to using drinking alcohol, another violating of the terms of his probation.

In other unfortunate hip-hop news rapper Gucci Mane was arrested during a raid of rapper Waka Flocka Flame’s house this morning. Authorities were in search of drugs, and reports of prostitution.

Waka’s mother, Debra Antney, told TMZ.com that a number of Henry County, police officers raided the rapper’s house and handcuffed Gucci Mane, who heads up the 1017 Bricksquad imprint.

