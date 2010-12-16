Tyler Perry Snubbed By Screen Actors Guild

Nominees for the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced today. Despite the praise for its cast, Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls failed to earn a nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category. The film adaptation of Ntozake Shange’s groundbreaking 1974 choreopoem was also overlooked by The Golden Globes.

The cast included Janet Jackson, Kimberly Elise, Loretta Devine, Thandie Newton, Phylicia Rashad, Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Macy Gray.

The SAG awards are considered by many to be a forecast of how the Oscar nominations will play out. Winners will be announced when the 17 Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2011, at 8 p.m. ET.

See the full list of nominees below.

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Black Swan”

“The Fighter”

“The Kids Are All Right”

“The King’s Speech”

“The Social Network”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Jeff Bridges, “True Grit”

Robert Duvall, “Get Low”

Jesse Eisenberg, “The Social Network”

Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech”

James Franco, “127 Hours”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, “The Kids Are All Right”

Nicole Kidman, “Rabbit Hole”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Winter’s Bone”

Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”

Hilary Swank, “Conviction”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Christian Bale, “The Fighter”

John Hawkes, “Winter’s Bone”

Jeremy Renner, “The Town”

Mark Ruffalo, “The Kids Are All Right”

Geoffrey Rush, “The King’s Speech”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, “The Fighter”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The King’s Speech”

Mila Kunis, “Black Swan”

Melissa Leo, “The Fighter”

Hailee Steinfeld, “True Grit”

