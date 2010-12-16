EXCLUSIVE: Keyshia Cole Talks Motherhood, Boobie & New Album On “SHMS”

R&B superstar Keyshia Cole dropped by the “Steve Harvey Morning Show” today to promote her new album in stores on December 21st!

She also spoke with Steve about being a new mother, her fiance Daniel “Boobie” Gibson of the Cleveland Cavaliers and her single “I Ain’t Thru” with Nicki Minaj.

Listen to the exclusive below!

