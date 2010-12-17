Morgan Freeman Alive, CNN Punked Via Twitter

While the Internet can kill time, money and even some music careers it has not claimed Morgan Freeman’s life.

An unfortunate prank turned ugly yesterday when a Kentucky man named C.J. Wiley tweeted “@CNN: Breaking News: actor Morgan Freeman has passed away in his Burbank home.”

On his Twitter page CJ said he was cutting hair and watching Pulp Fiction when his phone started to ring with reactions to his prank.

When he realized things had gotten out of hand Wiley, who raps under the name CJ-Jizzle, said it was just an “inside joke between friends.”

CNN wasn’t laughing.

Wiley later issued an apology to Morgan Freeman, but not to CNN.

“At this time I’d like to issue a formal apology to one of the greatest and most respected actors of our time. It was in no way my intention to spread false rumors or misinformation. What started out as an inside joke between friends somehow gained momentum.”

