Donovan McNabb Benched For Rex Grossman Versus Dallas

In the continuing soap opera of the Washington Redskins and Donovan McNabb the veteran QB is being benched this Sunday to allow backup Rex Grossman to play. This is the second time this season that McNabb has been benched by his coach Mike Shanahan.

McNabb was traded to the Redskins last season after playing for most of his career in Philadelphia. ESPNS’s analysts take a stab at why the vet is being bumped from his starting spot and what this will mean for his tenure in Washington.

