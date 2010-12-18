Record Promoter Choked Out By Police For Having Stolen Truck

File this under “When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong.”

Usually when people are recording the police on video, they are not the subject of the arrest. This time “Deal Wit It Entertainment” brings you a new way to document police brutality at its finest. The cops don’t even care that the camera is out when they start choking him for no real reason besides…keeping it real.

As it turns out, the police aren’t harassing him. He is in possession of a stolen vehicle. Instead of speaking to the camera, he should probably “Deal Wit It.”

“The police are Uh-Rassing me,” “I’m getting E-rested”

