Michael Vick’s Hilarious Nissan Commercial

Michael Vick is on the right path to gain the respect and career he lost a while back. He is the starting QB for the Philadelphia Eagles and he has much to be proud of leading his team with a 9-4 season and being number 1 in their division.

But the brother needs to pay some bills. So Michael Vick takes it to another level of comedy in a set of commercials for a local dealership in Philly. They were originally four separate commercials but they have been put together in one video for your viewing pleasure.

