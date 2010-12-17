Roman’s Revenge Remix F/ Busta Rhymes

“How you gonna take my hot line and make it a hot song like I ain’t posed to come and step on that sh*t like King Kong” spits a fierce Busta Rhymes on the remix of “Roman’s Revenge.”

For all the young people out there, the “line” Bussa Buss is referring to is the “rah rah, like a dungeon dragon” Nicki grunts on the original song. The line is from the classic Hip Hop song “Scenario” by A Tribe Called Quest.

Busta Rhymes’s influence on this industry can be seen in many songs and even the way they dress. T-Pain’s giant top hat idea? Busta Rhymes did that and then some. Check out the new song and tell us what you think about it in the comments.

Check out the original line in the song “Scenario” by A Tribe Called Quest featuring Leaders of the New School

RELATED POSTS