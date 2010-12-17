Lil Kim: “I’d Do A Song With Nicki Minaj For $7 Million”

Lil Kim went on the air with Angie Martinez to address her grievances with Nicki Minaj and P Diddy. During the interview she claims that she was working with Slim of Cash Money records for several years but that they lost interest when Nicki Minaj came in to the picture.

When Angie asked her if she could ever squash it with Nicki Minaj Kim answered that she could do a song with her if they cut the check for $7 million and it could only go on her album.

She also says that Puff is the most “negative positive person ever” and that she’s sick of him not being loyal to at least one person. Watch part of the interview below.

RELATED POSTS: