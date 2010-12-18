LeBron Drops Triple-Double On Knicks At Garden

The Lebron James tour of spurned teams continued on Friday night when he and the Miami Heat touched down at Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks in a heavily hyped showdown.

Like LeBron’s return to Cleveland earlier in the month, he heard boos from the Garden crowd. And like his return to Cleveland, James lit up the Knicks for 32 points 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 113-91 rout.

The win moved the Miami Heat’s record to 20-8, 11-0 since this writer told them what they needed to do to stop an early slide. Since starting the season 9-8, the Heat have hit their stride led by James and Dwyane Wade, who has shaken off the rust of a missed preseason to the tune of 59% shooting from the field during the win streak. The ease in which they beat the Knicks is a huge contrast from the thrilling toe-to-toe battle the Knicks had with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night (Dec. 15th).

This begs the question: have the Heat now become the beasts of the East or was the Knicks poor shooting (39%) the main factor in the final score? Amare Stoudemire’s consecutive streak of 30 point games was snapped, but not for lack of shots. He put up 28 attempts.

The Knicks have lost two in a row after winning 8 straight. They face LeBron’s old team Cleveland on Saturday night.

