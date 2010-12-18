Former Bad Boy Rapper G-Dep Admits To Murder; Held Without Bail

Former Bad Boy rapper G-Dep is being held without bail in a New York jail, after admitting to murdering a man during a robbery attempt in October of 1993.

The extraordinary tale began on Wednesday (December 15th), when G-Dep, born Trevell Coleman, walked into the 25th Precinct and admitted to killing a Queens man named John Henkel in the James Weldon Johnson housing projects.

According to the New York Post, G-Dep walked in and confessed to the murder after 17-years. He told police officers he rolled up on Henkel on Park Ave and 114th street and announced a robbery.

